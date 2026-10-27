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New Traffic Rules for Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Connecting Link

Tue, 27 October 2026
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A drone view shows traffic moving on the new Mumbai-Pune Expressway Connecting Link project in Khopoli, India, May 1, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
A drone view shows traffic moving on the new Mumbai-Pune Expressway Connecting Link project in Khopoli, India, May 1, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
In order to prevent congestion and reduce accident risks, the Maharashtra Highway Police will prohibit all goods vehicles from using the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link under revised traffic regulations beginning November 1.

These restrictions will apply to all goods-carrying vehicles, including pickup vans as well as vehicles transporting inflammable, explosive or other hazardous materials. These vehicles will have to use the original Mumbai-Pune Expressway route instead.

Private cars, jeeps and other non-transport light motor vehicles will be permitted on the connecting link, along with passenger buses and other passenger vehicles. 

The maximum speed limit has been fixed at 100 kmph for cars and other permitted light motor vehicles, and 80 kmph for buses and other passenger vehicles.

The notification which was issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunkhe on October 26 cites tunnel design, technical considerations and commuter safety as reasons for the restrictions.

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