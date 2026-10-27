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Netanyahu votes in Israel polls

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their votes at a polling station in Jerusalem as voting continued in the Knesset elections.

Earlier, Netanyahu appealed to his supporters to turn out in large numbers, claiming that left-leaning voters were voting in greater numbers than those backing right-wing parties.

“This is an emergency call! The future of our Jewish state hangs in the balance. Go out and vote right now!” he wrote on X, warning that turnout in the Arab sector was higher than usual while right-wing voters were staying away.

“We must wake up — we must not stay home. We're going out and voting right and bringing as many people as possible,” he added.

In another post, Netanyahu alleged that left-wing activists were mobilising at polling stations while supporters of the right remained passive. He urged them to get out and vote for his Likud party.

“The left's activists are storming the polling stations—and the right's activists are indifferent. This is the time to wake up. Go out and get others out to vote—vote Likud,” he said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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