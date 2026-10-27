Neighbour arrested for covering up death of missing boy

14:41

Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





The police revealed that the deceased boy, Muthuvel, went missing around 11 am on October 25, Sunday. He had gone to play near a local temple.



By 4 pm, his mother sought police's help and lodged a missing person complaint at the Keelavalavu police station.



The superintendent of police, Madurai district, visited the site and deployed five special teams comprising 90 personnel for an overnight search. The search concluded after Muthuvel's body was found inside a local's unoccupied, abandoned house.



The body was transferred to the Government Rajaji hospital for a post-mortem, which revealed that while Muthuvel was playing near the temple with a 10-year-old neighborhood boy, the latter playfully tightened a rope around Muthuvel's neck. The boy grew dizzy and injured his front teeth after colliding with the temple wall.



When he then went to the other boy's house to drink water, he collapsed and died in the presence of the minor's mother, Sandhiya (32).



Sandhiya hid the body in the vacant structure to destroy evidence, out of fear of consequences for her son.



The police said that the minor in conflict with law will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while Sandhiya was arrested for concealing the body and destroying evidence.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A woman who lived in the neighbourhood of a seven-year-old boy in Thaniyamangalam in Tamil Nadu was arrested for attempting to cover up his "accidental death".The death was caused accidentally when the child was playing with another boy, whose mother subsequently concealed the corpse to cover up the incident.