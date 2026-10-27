Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Neighbour arrested for covering up death of missing boy

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
14:41
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
A woman who lived in the neighbourhood of a seven-year-old boy in Thaniyamangalam in Tamil Nadu was arrested for attempting to cover up his "accidental death".

The death was caused accidentally when the child was playing with another boy, whose mother subsequently concealed the corpse to cover up the incident. 

The police revealed that the deceased boy, Muthuvel, went missing around 11 am on October 25, Sunday. He had gone to play near a local temple.

By 4 pm, his mother sought police's help and lodged a missing person complaint at the Keelavalavu police station. 

The superintendent of police, Madurai district, visited the site and deployed five special teams comprising 90 personnel for an overnight search. The search concluded after Muthuvel's body was found inside a local's unoccupied, abandoned house.

The body was transferred to the Government Rajaji hospital for a post-mortem, which revealed that while Muthuvel was playing near the temple with a 10-year-old neighborhood boy, the latter playfully tightened a rope around Muthuvel's neck. The boy grew dizzy and injured his front teeth after colliding with the temple wall.

When he then went to the other boy's house to drink water, he collapsed and died in the presence of the minor's mother, Sandhiya (32).

Sandhiya hid the body in the vacant structure to destroy evidence, out of fear of consequences for her son.

The police said that the minor in conflict with law will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while Sandhiya was arrested for concealing the body and destroying evidence. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mercedes crash: Victims family upset after HC bars judges arrest
LIVE! Mercedes crash: Victims family upset after HC bars judges arrest

In Modi's Varanasi, BJP suffers big jolt as SP wins MLC seat
In Modi's Varanasi, BJP suffers big jolt as SP wins MLC seat

The BJP has secured six seats and the Samajwadi Party is set to win five, marking a crucial political development ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Boycott funerals of farmers who die by suicide: Maha MLA
Boycott funerals of farmers who die by suicide: Maha MLA

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has ignited a controversy with his shocking suggestion that people should boycott the funerals of farmers who die by suicide.

Rain, crowd surge led to fatal Kolkata pandal stampede: Cops
Rain, crowd surge led to fatal Kolkata pandal stampede: Cops

The preliminary findings of the Kolkata Police probe into the tragic Durga Puja pandal stampede that claimed 19 lives, highlight critical lapses in crowd management and communication.

India votes for UNGA resolution to end US embargo on Cuba
India votes for UNGA resolution to end US embargo on Cuba

India has voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution urging the US to end its economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba. The resolution, adopted on Wednesday, saw 130 countries support the call to lift...