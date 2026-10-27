Myanmar woman held captive, husband gets friends to rape her

16:27





-- REDIFF NEWS

An 18-year-old woman from Myanmar was allegedly held captive by her husband in a rented house in Hyderabad and sexually assaulted repeatedly by three of his friends over the past few months, police said on Tuesday.The woman's husband and the three other accused are Myanmar nationals living in a refugee camp in the city, a police official said. According to her complaint, her husband would lock her inside a room and send his friends in, allowing them to sexually assault her.The alleged abuse came to light on October 23, when the house owner visited the property to collect rent and found the woman locked inside a room. He broke open the room, following which she contacted relatives living in the refugee camp and approached the Kanchanbagh police station.Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, the official said.According to police, the main accused brought the woman to Hyderabad from Bangladesh in May this year, married her and allegedly confined her to a room in the rented house.Police are searching for the accused, and further investigation is underway.