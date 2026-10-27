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Minor given stitches under phone torch in UP hospital

Tue, 27 October 2026
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An inquiry has been ordered after a purported video surfaced showing a minor allegedly being given stitches under the light of a mobile phone torch at the emergency ward of the district hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the video purportedly shows the injured teenager being treated with the help of a mobile phone torch due to inadequate lighting in the emergency ward.

Allegations have also been raised that the minor was being treated without proper supervision by a doctor or pharmacist.

The boy, a resident of neighbouring Azamgarh district, was brought to the Mau district hospital for treatment, they said.

District Magistrate Anand Vardhan took cognisance of the video and ordered an inquiry into the incident, they said, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

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