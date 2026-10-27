Minor girl, lover drug father, smash his head for opposing relationship

11:24

A 17-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering her father, a security guard, by slitting his throat and smashing his face and head with a stone after drugging him with sleeping pills, police said.

The accused allegedly wrapped the body in a blanket, stuffed it into a trunk and locked the house before fleeing together, Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said on Monday.

The victim, Shyam Sunder Katheriya, lived with his younger daughter in Kashiram Colony, near the TB Hospital, under the Civil Lines police station area.

The murder came to light on October 25, when the victim’s elder daughter, Kajal Katheriya, approached the police after failing to contact her father and younger sister for two to three days.

She went to her parental home with her father-in-law and noticed a foul smell coming from inside. On checking, they found her father’s body wrapped in a blanket and kept inside a trunk. Her younger sister was missing, police said.

A case was registered, following which a team led by Civil Lines station house officer K K Mishra visited the house along with forensic experts and collected evidence. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Acting on preliminary findings and a tip-off, police arrested the girl and her boyfriend, Abhilash Singh, a local resident, on the road leading to Sarai Aser village, the SSP said.

During questioning, the two allegedly told investigators that they had first come in contact about five months ago, when the girl gave Abhilash her phone number to get a mobile recharge. Their conversations eventually developed into a romantic relationship, police said.

According to the police, Shyam Sunder initially tried to counsel his daughter after learning about the relationship. However, when she refused to end it, he began opposing the relationship and allegedly assaulted her. This led to growing resentment between the two, officials said.

The girl and Abhilash then allegedly plotted to kill him, viewing him as an obstacle to their relationship.

As part of the plan, Abhilash allegedly bought sleeping pills on October 21. The girl mixed the pills in tea and served it to her father, police said. After he fell into a deep sleep that night, the two allegedly tied him to a cot with a rope and repeatedly stabbed him in the throat with a knife.

They then allegedly used a stone pestle found in the house to crush his face and head to ensure he was dead, police added.

After the murder, the accused wrapped the body in a blanket, placed it inside a trunk and locked the house before leaving together.

Police said they had recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime, the stone pestle, bloodstained clothes and the trunk at the instance of the accused.

-- REDIFF NEWS