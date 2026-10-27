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Melania Trump announces early Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Tue, 27 October 2026
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US First Lady Melania Trump/Alex Wong/Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump/Alex Wong/Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has taken effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, with the move aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the conflict-affected area.

In a post on X, Melania said, "THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED. The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00 am Moscow time on October 27, 2026. Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire's geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Vasilyevich, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has confirmed."

The announcement follows a White House statement issued on October 23, which said Melania had secured a localised ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine to temporarily halt military action in Oleshky. 

The arrangement was intended to facilitate humanitarian relief and civilian evacuations through a designated safe passageway.

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