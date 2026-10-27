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Meerut bans unauthorised rallies till December 24

Tue, 27 October 2026
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18:31
Image used only for representation; Photograph: ANI Photo
Image used only for representation; Photograph: ANI Photo
Effective October 27, authorities have issued prohibitory orders in all the 32 police station areas of Meerut in UP till midnight of December 24, citing festivals and competitive examinations.

The order was passed by district magistrate V K Singh under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The restrictions prohibit rallies and demonstrations without prior permission, activities that could disturb communal harmony and the use of loudspeakers without authorisation.

This move, the district administration said, was a move to ensure law and order was maintained during the festivals of Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima, besides during the competitive and college examinations.

Using someone else's land and building for publicity and display of handbills, posters and hoardings without prior approval of concerned owner of building or land.

Any infringement can lead to proceedings under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officials said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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