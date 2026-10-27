Man dies allegedly due to drug overdose in Punjab; kin protest

22:39

Tensions escalated on Tuesday as police took away the body of a 35-year-old man who died allegedly of drug overdose in Bhamme Kalan village here, after his family held a dharna and tried to take the body to the site where a protest is on against the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.



Police, however, said the cause of death is under investigation and claimed some "misinformation" was spread that the death was caused by a drug overdose. They said a murder case in the incident is being registered.



Opposition parties, which have been targeting the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the drug menace, said that "snatching a dead man's body" and assaulting those seeking accountability and justice for "drug overdose" death is disgraceful.



Mansa's Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Choudhary, claimed that Daljit Singh's body was thrown by someone on the roadside. "Three main accused have been rounded up," the SSP said.