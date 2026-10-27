Like SRK's King Poster?

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Shah Rukh Khan, Photo Courtesy, @iamsrk/Instagram

SRK wears a salt and pepper look and carries a gun. He's also got a rose between his lips. The poster reveal arrives just a few days before his birthday on November 2.



King co-stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat, We will also see SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in the cast.



The film releases on December 24.



--REDIFF MOVIES

Shah Rukh Khan has posted a new poster of his upcoming movie,He captioned it then wrote, '.'