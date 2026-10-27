Lessons from Singapore for Mumbai

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Photograph: Kind courtesy 33Loading/Wikimedia Commons





And it badly needs reinforcing right, so Mumbai-ites can own some blessed silence?



Therefore, Mumbai needs to take a page, lickety split, from Singapore's book, where authorities have cracked down sharply on noise polluters on public transport.



There is a fine of 500 Singapore dollars (around Rs 37,000) for playing music loudly on a Land Transport Authority-run Singapore public bus, as part of the city state's crackdown on all kinds of disturbing behaviour on buses.



As per a statement from LTA: 'Public transport is a shared space, and every commuter has a part to play in ensuring a gracious and pleasant commuting environment'.



Are you listening Bombay?

Mumbai might have introduced a fine of Rs 5,000 for those talking loudly on their phones or playing music, reels, videos etc on local trains.But do you see anyone enforcing it?