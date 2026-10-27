Lessons from Singapore for Mumbai

Mumbai might have introduced a fine of Rs 5,000 for those talking loudly on their phones or playing music, reels, videos etc on local trains.
But do you see anyone enforcing it?
And it badly needs reinforcing right, so Mumbai-ites can own some blessed silence?
Therefore, Mumbai needs to take a page, lickety split, from Singapore's book, where authorities have cracked down sharply on noise polluters on public transport.
There is a fine of 500 Singapore dollars (around Rs 37,000) for playing music loudly on a Land Transport Authority-run Singapore public bus, as part of the city state's crackdown on all kinds of disturbing behaviour on buses.
As per a statement from LTA: 'Public transport is a shared space, and every commuter has a part to play in ensuring a gracious and pleasant commuting environment'.
Are you listening Bombay?