Kisan Sabha suspends Mumbai march after talks with Fadnavis

21:55

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The Kisan Sabha has suspended its vehicle march from Akole to Mumbai after its representatives met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and received assurances on several of its demands regarding farmers, the organisation said on Tuesday.



The march, which began on October 26, was halted at Shahapur in Thane district.



A follow-up meeting will be held on November 4 to review the implementation of the assurances, the Sabha said.



The government assured assistance to drought-hit farmers beyond the norms prescribed by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the release of two pending instalments of the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi scheme, it said.



Fadnavis said the demand to increase the Rs 50,000 incentive for farmers who regularly repay their loans would be discussed with the loan waiver subcommittee, the organisation said.



The government also promised to form a study group, including Kisan Sabha representatives, on the procurement of 'bal hirda' (baheda fruit).



The demands for providing Bhandardara dam water to tribals and scrapping the eco-sensitive zone were also discussed.



On women's welfare, the government assured a positive decision on reinstating 81 lakh beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme who had been excluded due to incomplete KYC.