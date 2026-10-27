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Keralam govt weighs MLA pay hike as cost of living rises; bill likely in assembly

Tue, 27 October 2026
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18:25
A view of Kerala assembly/File image
A view of Kerala assembly/File image
With the rising cost of living and fuel prices adding to the financial burden, the Keralam government is considering a hike in the salaries and benefits of MLAs, with a bill likely to be introduced in the ongoing assembly session.

State parliamentary affairs minister Sunny Joseph indicated on Tuesday that the proposal was under consideration following discussions with leaders of various political parties.

The last revision of MLAs' salaries was in 2018, he said.

"We had held discussions with the leaders of various parties. There is a demand for a salary hike because the last revision was in 2018. The cost of living has increased, along with the prices of petrol and diesel. The workload has also increased," Joseph said.

He said a commission's report would also be taken into account while finalising the proposal.

"As I am in charge of the Parliamentary Affairs Department, the CM has asked me to prepare the bill. The work is under way," he said.

An MLA currently receives benefits worth around Rs 70,000 in various forms. 

The proposed revision could raise this to around Rs 1 lakh, while the benefits available to ministers could increase to around Rs 1.3 lakh, according to media reports.

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