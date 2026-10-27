Kedarnath Temple portals to close on Nov 11

20:35

The Rudraprayag administration on Tuesday announced that the portals of the Kedarnath Temple will be closed on November 11.



The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said that the portals of the Kedarnath Temple will be closed on the day of Bhai Dooj at 8.30 am.



According to the schedule, the Kedarnath deity's palanquin will depart from the shrine on November 11 and on November 13, it will reach its winter abode, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.



The portals of Tungnath Temple will be closed for the winter season on November 6. The deity's palanquin will depart from Bhankun Cave on November 6 to reach its winter seat, the Makkumath Temple, two days later.



The portals of Lord Shri Madmaheshwar will close on November 16.



The palanquin of the deity will reach the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath - the winter abode of the deity on November 19.