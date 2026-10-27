Keanu Reeves to star in Netflix actioner exited by Alan 'Reacher' Ritchson

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After Reacher star Alan Ritchson quit the project, Reeves has been brought on board the film, the script of which has been circulating in Hollywood since 1993.



Directed by Collet-Serra, a Deadline report says that the movie is title 'Maelstrom'.





The plot revolves around a US federal marshal assigned to protect the fiancee of an arms dealer turned witness. he must defend her through one brutal night as a hurricane cuts off communication, strands them without reinforcements, and unleashes the dealer's men on their safe house.



Mark Bianculli who was the screenwriter for How To Rob A Bank is working on the script from a first draft by late writer Gregory Fitzpatrick.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Cult action franchise star Keanu Reeves is all set to act in a new Netflix action movie.