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Keanu Reeves to star in Netflix actioner exited by Alan 'Reacher' Ritchson

Tue, 27 October 2026
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13:46
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Cult action franchise star Keanu Reeves is all set to act in a new Netflix action movie. 

After Reacher star Alan Ritchson quit the project, Reeves has been brought on board the film, the script of which has been circulating in Hollywood since 1993.

Directed by Collet-Serra, a Deadline report says that the movie is title 'Maelstrom'. 

The plot revolves around a US federal marshal assigned to protect the fiancee of an arms dealer turned witness. he must defend her through one brutal night as a hurricane cuts off communication, strands them without reinforcements, and unleashes the dealer's men on their safe house.

Mark Bianculli who was the screenwriter for How To Rob A Bank is working on the script from a first draft by late writer Gregory Fitzpatrick. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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