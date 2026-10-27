Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara hospitalised in B'luru

15:04

Image: ANI Photo





The exact nature of his health issue and the cause of the respiratory problem were not immediately known.



-- REDIFF NEWS

At an event at the state Badminton Association in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the sports portfolio, began complaining of respiratory discomfort.He was then taken to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, home minister Priyank Kharge and health minister U T Khader visited the hospital to enquire about Parameshwara's health.