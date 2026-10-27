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Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara hospitalised in B'luru

Tue, 27 October 2026
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15:04
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
At an event at the state Badminton Association in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the sports portfolio, began complaining of respiratory discomfort.

He was then taken to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, home minister Priyank Kharge and health minister U T Khader visited the hospital to enquire about Parameshwara's health. 

The exact nature of his health issue and the cause of the respiratory problem were not immediately known. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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