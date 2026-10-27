Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Jharkhand officials conducts search to trace newborn carried by dog

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
23:17
image
The Palamu district administration on Tuesday conducted a search operation at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) after a video purportedly showing a stray dog carrying a newborn on the premises of the medical establishment went viral on social media.

Deputy commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Sekhawat told reporters that, taking cognisance of the viral video, the district administration team, led by the DC and SP along with the sub-divisional magistrate, conducted a search operation at the hospital premises as part of a probe into the alleged incident.

"We searched various areas of the hospital campus for the newborn, including the vicinity of the post-mortem house and nearby shrubbery," the DC said.

However, no concrete information regarding the newborn or the dog could be gathered during the initial search, he said.

Subsequently, the DC directed the SDO to coordinate with the MMCH Superintendent, the local Station House Officer (SHO), and a team from the Medininagar Municipal Corporation to ensure a thorough search for the newborn and the dog.

He further instructed that CCTV footage from the area around the post-mortem house be examined, that the police dog squad be deployed, and that inquiries be made with local community health workers, residents, and passers-by to uncover the facts of the case.

TOP STORIES

Melania Trump announces early Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Melania Trump announces early Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has taken effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, with the move aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of...

LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Aviation ministry reviews flight safety
LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Aviation ministry reviews flight safety

Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington
Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century, scoring 113 off 38 balls, as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington, securing the five-match series with two games remaining.

Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab nears; trains cancelled
Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab nears; trains cancelled

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is set to make landfall on its coast, with extensive evacuations, deployment of medical teams, and stocking of essential supplies underway to minimise damage and ensure...

Cyclone Arnab: CM Naidu targets zero casualties
Cyclone Arnab: CM Naidu targets zero casualties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has detailed the state's extensive preparedness for the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, which is expected to make landfall early Wednesday. Over 84,000 people have been evacuated, with...