Jharkhand officials conducts search to trace newborn carried by dog

23:17

The Palamu district administration on Tuesday conducted a search operation at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) after a video purportedly showing a stray dog carrying a newborn on the premises of the medical establishment went viral on social media.



Deputy commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Sekhawat told reporters that, taking cognisance of the viral video, the district administration team, led by the DC and SP along with the sub-divisional magistrate, conducted a search operation at the hospital premises as part of a probe into the alleged incident.



"We searched various areas of the hospital campus for the newborn, including the vicinity of the post-mortem house and nearby shrubbery," the DC said.



However, no concrete information regarding the newborn or the dog could be gathered during the initial search, he said.



Subsequently, the DC directed the SDO to coordinate with the MMCH Superintendent, the local Station House Officer (SHO), and a team from the Medininagar Municipal Corporation to ensure a thorough search for the newborn and the dog.



He further instructed that CCTV footage from the area around the post-mortem house be examined, that the police dog squad be deployed, and that inquiries be made with local community health workers, residents, and passers-by to uncover the facts of the case.