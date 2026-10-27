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Jan Suraaj party's digital manager goes missing from moving train

Tue, 27 October 2026
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11:30
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Prashant Kishor's digital manager, 31-year-old Devpalik Gupta has gone missing from a moving train while travelling to Patna from Ranchi on October 27, Monday.

As per a colleague of Gupta, they boarded the Janshatabdi Express at the Ranchi railway station and the train departed around 2:25 pm. Gupta said that he was going to the pantry ten minutes later, but never returned. His mobile phone was also switched off.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, Gupta was associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as a digital communication manager.

The colleague said that they left their berth to find him in the pantry car but could not find him despite checking every coach. They lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police at Muri Junction.

RPF Inspector at Muri Junction Sanjeev Singh said that they are analysing the CCTV footage of the station, as Muri was the train's first stop after Ranchi.

A joint team of local police and RPF personnel is looking for the man.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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