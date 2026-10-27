Jamia students demand date for polls, refuse to call off protest

11:42

Image: ANI Photo





The agitation has continued despite the university's decision to hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution.



The university issued an order earlier stating that students' union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. However, the students are demanding a definite date for the polls which have not been held since 2006 and questioned the absence of a deadline for approving the constitution.



The university's order also revoked the suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest.



Rehan Khan, a student on indefinite hunger strike, was asked to immediately vacate the protest site after the university had issued an order on Monday. The order also stated that students had agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference for defamatory statements, actions or social media posts against the administration during the agitation.



As the security at the site tightened, tussle between protesting students and paramilitary personnel intensified. All courses were shifted online to de-escalate tensions in the campus.



At a press conference organised by The Jamia Collective at Syeda Manzil in Jamia Nagar on Monday, representatives of NSUI, AISF, SFI, AIDSO, AISA and DISHA highlighted the students' demands.



Online classes will continue till November 8, after which the university will reevaluate the situation, according to a notice issued on Monday.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Students demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) have refused to call off their protests as it entered its 16th day on October 27, Tuesday.