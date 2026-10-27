Israel records highest voter turnout by 10 am since 1981

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-- REDIFF NEWS

More than 16 per cent of voters had cast their ballots in the first three hours of Israel's general election, marking the highest early turnout since 1981. The voting comes amid a closely fought contest between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, with opinion polls pointing to a tight race.Polling began across Israel at 7 am local time and is scheduled to continue until 10 pm. A total of 7,331,981 people are eligible to vote at 12,018 polling stations across the country.Central Elections Committee Acting Director-General Din Livneh said 16.68 per cent of registered voters had turned out by 10 am, compared with 15.9 per cent at the same point in the previous election. More than 1.2 million people had voted by that time, he said.The turnout is the highest recorded in the first three hours of voting since 1981, when Menachem Begin was re-elected as prime minister.Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, and his wife, Sara, voted at a polling station in Jerusalem, according to a statement from his office. The 77-year-old leader urged voters in Hebrew to turn out, saying, "Go vote!"Voting among Israeli soldiers was also brisk. According to the military, more than 30 per cent of eligible soldiers had cast their ballots by 10 am, up from 25.7 per cent at the same time during the 2022 election.Military personnel began voting a week before election day, with 850 polling stations set up at bases across Israel and at locations beyond the country's borders.Under the election schedule, polling stations in smaller communities, hospitals, prisons and nursing homes are due to close at 8 pm, two hours before the rest of the country.Official results are expected on November 4, though the broad picture of the contest could become clearer by Wednesday.Opinion polls suggest a close battle between Netanyahu's Likud party and the opposition camp led by Eisenkot. Neither side appears assured of securing the majority required to form the next government.Netanyahu is seeking another term after three years of war and growing calls for accountability over the October 7, 2023, attack. His government has faced sustained criticism over its handling of the conflict and the security failures that preceded the assault.Eisenkot, 66, a former military chief whose family has Moroccan Jewish roots, has emerged as a leading challenger. He has also received public sympathy following the deaths of his son and two nephews, all of whom were killed while serving in the military during the Gaza conflict.Meanwhile, former prime minister Naftali Bennett is heading a separate opposition alliance alongside Yair Lapid, adding another dimension to the contest.The election follows months of demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of Israelis protesting the government's handling of the war and demanding accountability for the failures surrounding the October 7 attack.