Israel enemies want us to lose: Netanyahu makes final pitch

09:51

In a few hours from now, Israel's 7,331,981 voters will step out to decide who will take charge of the country and which of the 34 parties will be in a position to take control of the Knesset.



Today's vote, the first since the Hamas-led massacre of October 7, 2023, comes amid profound divisions on issues including accountability for the failures that allowed the attack and independence of Israel's democratic institutions and judiciary.



Netanyahu who has been at the centre of power for 19 years has managed to keep his coalition in power for a full 4-year term, a rarity in Israel's politics. Now, he faces a formidable challenge in the form of former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and his Yashar party, which at the moment leads in the various opinion surveys.



Also riding up against Netanyahu are the three other Zionist Opposition parties-Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad, Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and Yair Golan's Democrats, who according to the surveys have collectively outpolled Likud led bloc. However, neither bloc is projected to win the magic 61 seats needed for a majority government on its own.



Yaron Decel, senior journalist says that a possible national unity government or a minority government could be seen if the nation is to avoid another poll in four months.



Decel believes that the opposition parties could come together just to keep Netanyahu in power who has been the longest serving Prime Minister.