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Injured cheetah dies during treatment in MP; firearm pellets found in body

Tue, 27 October 2026
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A male cheetah found injured two days ago in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district died on Tuesday morning during treatment, with five firearm pellets recovered from the big cat's body, a senior forest department official said.

The 19-month-old cheetah, KNG22 -- rescued on October 25 (Sunday) after being found injured in Compartment No. 748 of the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division -- died early this morning, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, Dr Sameeta Rajora, said in a statement.

An initial X-ray revealed multiple foreign bodies at different locations within the cheetah's body, and treatment was initiated accordingly, said the statement.

Following expert consultation, the cheetah was shifted to the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University (NDVSU) Jabalpur, for detailed investigation and intensive treatment, it said.

A subsequent CT scan revealed multiple foreign bodies causing damage to the wild animal's internal organs, musculoskeletal system and nervous system, according to the statement.

"Emergency surgery was performed, during which five firearm pellets were recovered from its body. Despite surgical intervention and sustained efforts by the veterinary team, the male cheetah could not be saved," it said.

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