Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Indian-Americans favour the Democrats

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
16:51
Photograph: Kind courtesy US House of Representatives/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy US House of Representatives/Wikimedia Commons
Americans will cast their votes -- 210 million registered voters -- on November 3, on who controls the US Congress for the rest of Donald Trump's presidency and their vote will be a reflection of how they view the president's performance. 

Polls show the Democrats are likely to make gains. 

How will Indian-Americans vote in these midterms 2026? 

Indian American Impact decided to find out.

They conducted a poll of 800 South Asian American registered voters, across America, via HIT Strategies.

Here are the results: Among those who plan to go out and vote, 60 per cent will vote Democratic for Congress, and some 25 per cent, who had cast their vote for Trump in 2024, will vote Republican.

Another outcome of the poll was that among this cross-section of South Asians, 90 per cent had encountered discrimination or know a person who did and 48 per cent had faced it themselves, indicating that perhaps hatred for South Asians was on the rise.

The issues that ruled were cost of living and healthcare and then jobs and wages.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bound to be tamasha when my book's out, posts Sonia
LIVE! Bound to be tamasha when my book's out, posts Sonia

Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington
Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century, scoring 113 off 38 balls, as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington, securing the five-match series with two games remaining.

Andhra on high alert as very severe cyclone Arnab nears
Andhra on high alert as very severe cyclone Arnab nears

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is set to make landfall on its coast, with extensive evacuations, deployment of medical teams, and stocking of essential supplies underway to minimise damage and ensure...

TN jail break: Fifth prisoner nabbed, 12 still at large
TN jail break: Fifth prisoner nabbed, 12 still at large

Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail by faking an epileptic seizure and overpowering guards, with four recaptured and 13 still at large. The incident has sparked a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with...

High voter turnout marks Netanyahu vs Eisenkot poll battle
High voter turnout marks Netanyahu vs Eisenkot poll battle

Israel's crucial general elections witnessed over 16 per cent voter turnout in the first three hours, the highest since 1981, indicating a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Gadi Eisenkot. The election is...