Indian-Americans favour the Democrats

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Photograph: Kind courtesy US House of Representatives/Wikimedia Commons





Polls show the Democrats are likely to make gains.



How will Indian-Americans vote in these midterms 2026?



Indian American Impact decided to find out.



They conducted a poll of 800 South Asian American registered voters, across America, via HIT Strategies.



Here are the results: Among those who plan to go out and vote, 60 per cent will vote Democratic for Congress, and some 25 per cent, who had cast their vote for Trump in 2024, will vote Republican.



Another outcome of the poll was that among this cross-section of South Asians, 90 per cent had encountered discrimination or know a person who did and 48 per cent had faced it themselves, indicating that perhaps hatred for South Asians was on the rise.





The issues that ruled were cost of living and healthcare and then jobs and wages.

Americans will cast their votes -- 210 million registered voters -- on November 3, on who controls the US Congress for the rest of Donald Trump's presidency and their vote will be a reflection of how they view the president's performance.