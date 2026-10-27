Imran Khan's plea on 'Leave India' notice to be heard on Nov 2

15:57

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday postponed the hearing on actor Imran Khan's petition challenging the "Leave India Notice" issued to him. The matter will now be heard on November 2.



The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) had directed the actor to leave India by October 28.



During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General, representing the Centre, assured the court orally that no action would be taken against Khan until the next hearing.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna was scheduled to hear the petition on Tuesday. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the FFRRO, sought more time.



Khan's counsel, Venkatesh Dhond, pointed out that the notice required the actor to leave India by October 28 and urged the court to ensure that no coercive action was taken in the meantime.



Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Centre, gave an oral assurance that no action would be taken against Khan until the next hearing.



The FRRO issued the notice after Khan attended a protest in support of the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Under the notice, the actor has been directed to leave the country by October 28.



-- REDIFF NEWS