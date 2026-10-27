'I want justice': Murdered singer Ankit Balyan's wife to fast on Karva Chauth

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Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead on August 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. Photograph: Ankit Balyan on Instagram





-- Rediff News

The wife of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on August 26, has announced that she would go on Karva Chauth fast for justice.In a post on Balyan's Instagram page on Monday, Seema also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to step in as three accused are still on the run in the murder case.After he was shot by unidentified attackers while going to his car from the gym, police have filed a case against four alleged shooters. Two accused, Mohit and Sumit were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on August 31.Police have offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for any information that leads to the arrest of the remaining accused -- Satyam Kadian, Aryan and Rahul alias Bolu Shahpuria.Appealing to CM Yogi, Seema said Ankit Balyan's father was in a critical condition and that justice needed to be provided."Honourable Chief Minister, today it's not just about Ankit Baliyan but providing justice to his family which is looking to the government for justice. Please understand our pain. Ankit's father is in a critical condition. As his wife, I want to inform you that I am doing Karva Chauth fast this time for justice for my husband. We want justice."