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Hospitals cannot survive through dacoity: SC slams medicine price mark-ups

Tue, 27 October 2026
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17:30
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre over the wide gap between the maximum retail price (MRP) of medicines and the rates at which retailers buy them, questioning why the pricing system appeared to benefit drug manufacturers at the expense of patients.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta expressed strong displeasure over the government's approach to regulating medicine prices, saying the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) appeared "totally defunct". The observations came during a hearing on two petitions related to drug pricing.

"Why is the entire system working to help these people (manufacturers)?" the bench asked.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the court that medicine prices in India were among the lowest in the world. The judges, however, said prices could not be viewed in isolation without taking into account the country's low per capita income and the ability of ordinary people to afford treatment.

"Don't weigh patients against commerce," Justice Mehta said, questioning the delay in fixing limits on profit margins for cancer medicines.

The Centre submitted that it was regularly reviewing its policy and trying to balance different interests. The bench was unconvinced, pointing out that the government had not adequately explained the substantial price differences despite repeated questions.

Calling the government's approach "too wayward", the judges questioned how a price revision from Rs 11,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh could be justified as a process of calibration. They also cautioned against allowing medicine prices to "run amok", saying the issue could not be treated simply as an economic policy matter.

To underline the disparity, the bench cited the example of a drip line bought by retailers for Rs 15 but sold for Rs 250. It questioned the effectiveness of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) if such steep markups continued.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for hospitals, argued that private healthcare institutions had to maintain round-the-clock facilities and could not always ask patients to purchase medicines from outside. He cited concerns about counterfeit drugs as well as the costs involved in running hospitals.

The bench rejected this explanation, saying hospitals should find other ways to meet their expenses instead of charging excessive amounts for medicines.

"You are a commercial hospital. You charge for everything. But why should medicine be quoted at 100, 200 times?" the bench asked. It also questioned the practice of manufacturers offering corporate discounts, saying this aspect of medicine pricing remained unexplained.

The judges further observed that hospitals could not defend steep markups on medicines by citing operating costs, remarking that healthcare institutions could not sustain themselves through "dacoity".

The Supreme Court reserved its order in the matter.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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