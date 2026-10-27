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Photograph: Kind courtesy KQuhen/Wikimedia Commons



Scalding tea -- whatever the kind -- brought on a 16 per cent higher risk of heart disease, higher than those who didn't drink tea. Room temperature and not so hot tea drinkers had lower risks than non-tea drinkers.



What was not available, that marred the importance of this data, was that what was hot tea and what was scalding tea was not scientifically measured, since study participants offered their own version of the temperature of their tea.

The American-publishedhas published a new study that indicates the manner in which tea is prepared and drunk could impinge on your cardiovascular health.Tea has been long praised for its polyphenols, like flavonoids, which are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, according toTo make sense of the data emerging from this study, CNN spoke to their wellness expert Dr Leana Wen, who is an emergency physician at George Washington University, Washington, DC: 'One major result was that people who drank tea at least three days a week had a roughly 11 per cent lower risk of developing vascular disease compared with those who drank it less frequently'.But there were further nuances: Black tea was better than green tea for the heart, surprise, surprise.