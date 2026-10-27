Heard of 'Maxxing'? It's Dictionary.com's word of the year for 2026

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-- REDIFF NEWS

In today's culture of self-improvement, being good at something is no longer always enough. The new goal, it seems, is to "maxx" it.Dictionary.com has named "maxxing" its Word of the Year for 2026, highlighting the growing popularity of the internet-born term, ABC News reported.Announced on Monday, the word describes "the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest or optimizing a certain aspect of your life", according to Dictionary.com.Derived from "maximum" and "max", the term is used alongside other words to describe efforts to improve something as much as possible. One example is "looksmaxxing", which refers to attempts to enhance one's physical appearance.The term gained traction in the early 2020s, particularly among male content creators on social media platforms such as TikTok, where discussions around grooming, fitness and appearance became increasingly common. Dictionary.com noted a rise in searches for both "looksmaxxing" and "maxxing" this year.But the word is no longer confined to conversations about looks. It is now used more broadly to describe efforts to get the most out of different aspects of life. The phrase "maxxing everything", for instance, suggests trying to optimise several habits, routines or personal goals at once.The growing use of "maxxing" reflects how internet slang can move beyond the online communities where it first takes hold. Expressions that begin as niche trends can quickly enter everyday conversations and eventually find a place in dictionaries.The shift is not new. Last year, Cambridge Dictionary added internet-driven terms such as "skibidi", "delulu", "tradwife" and "lewk" to its listings. Their inclusion, ABC News reported, underlines the growing role of online culture in shaping contemporary English.