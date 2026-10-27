HC quashes FIR against Pune student for post on Op Sindoor

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a criminal case against a 20-year-old engineering student who had reposted a controversial social media post following Operation Sindoor, observing that the incident appeared to be an isolated act and that the student had subsequently deleted the post and expressed remorse.A chance should be given in such cases, Justice Milind Jadhav said, pointing out that the student had already spent time in custody."That in itself for a young student is a scar which cannot be erased easily," the single-judge bench observed.The student, who attends a private college in Pune, was arrested on May 9, 2025, over an Instagram repost linked to the tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.In its order, the High Court noted that the woman was young and appeared to have reposted the content in a moment of youthful exuberance. She later removed it voluntarily and expressed remorse, the court said.The bench also pointed out that the student had neither written nor created the original post."The post is undoubtedly contentious, arousing passion and hatred. However, the applicant's (student) role is confined to re-posting the said post which was already available on the social media platform," the court said.Justice Jadhav, however, stressed that the content concerned religion and religious sentiments, making it necessary to approach such matters with sensitivity and responsibility, particularly in a society with people from different religious communities.