HC quashes cheating case against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly

22:03

The Kerala high court has quashed the criminal case registered against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly on a complaint of financial fraud, after the complainant and the actor amicably settled their dispute.



An FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC had been registered against Pauly last year on the complaint by P S Shamnas, who was the co-producer of the actor's 2022 film 'Mahaveeryar'.



Justice P V Balakrishnan quashed the FIR, noting that both sides have amicably settled their disputes, which led to the registration of the crime.



The order came on a plea moved by the actor seeking quashing of the FIR.



The court observed that the offences alleged against the petitioner (Pauly) were "not serious in nature and do not have a serious impact on society".



"That apart, I am of the view that no purpose will be served in continuing with the prosecution since the chances of the petitioner getting convicted are bleak," Justice Balakrishnan said.



Pauly had moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR on the ground that the dispute, which led to the registration of the crime, has been settled between him and Shamnas.