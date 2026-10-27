HC directs ex-fin secy to mute remarks against BJP MP in podcast

15:30

Image: ANI Photo





TMC MP Mahua Moitra's counsel also assured that she would remove certain related allegedly defamatory posts on 'X'.



On Dubey's defamation lawsuit seeking permanent and mandatory injunction against them from casting aspersions on Dubey, the judge issued summons to Garg and Moitra and asked them to file their replies.





The lawsuit has also sought damages of Rs 2 crore and an apology.



The court asked if the counsel for defendants if they can restrain themselves from further disseminating the content as they sought time to file a response.



Before approaching the court, Dubey had sent a legal notice to Garg on September 21, demanding immediate withdrawal, retraction and takedown of the alleged defamatory remarks.



The court emphasised that it was aware that both the plaintiff and the former finance secretary were persons of repute and the latter should not have used an "intemperate word" in the podcast.



After taking instructions, Garg's counsel assured that he would contact the podcast host to mute certain allegedly defamatory phrases in the podcast.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Former finance secretary Subhash Garg has allegedly made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on a podcast. The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed the ex-finance secretary to mute these remarks.Dubey has alleged that in a podcast, Garg made false and malicious remarks against him on September 17, which was published and circulated to the public on YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms.Justice Tushar Rao Gedela told Garg to take steps to beep or block the objectionable remarks in the podcast hosted by a YouTuber.