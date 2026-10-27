Has living on Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive lost its charm?

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An Art Deco Heritage building on Marine Drive. A. Savin/Wikimedia commons

One of India's most coveted addresses seems to be losing its charm for many residents.





The famous Art Deco buildings that line the Arabian Sea are no longer attractive or a practical choice, particularly for the younger generation of residents, reports Mumbai Mirror.





Youngsters seem to prefer new luxury towers in Worli and Lower Parel compared to the heritage buildings on Queen’s Necklace as the 'uncertainty over land lease renewals, parking woes, ageing buildings and a growing appetite for convenience is pushing younger residents towards Worli, Lower Parel and other new upscale neighbourhoods,' write Diwakar Sharma and Anish Patil in the Mumbai Mirror.





Many residents are even outright selling their flats to move to modern sea-facing apartments elsewhere, they report.



