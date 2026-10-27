Harsh Mariwala's Easy-To-Follow Leadership Tips

14:49

Marico founder and chairman Harsh Mariwala

Marico founder and chairman Harsh Mariwala has revealed easy-to-follow leadership tips that he uses to stay consistent and accountable in his professional relationships.



"I always take a lot of notes. Before meeting my mentees and associates, I have a one page summary prepared so that I can refer to past conversations even if there is a gap of a year or two between our meetings," he wrote on X.



He also uses the same approach when interacting with employees at the level below a managing director.



When Mariwala talks to his employees at the next level he takes effort to understand what drives them, what concerns them and their goals in life.



"I take some short notes on these conversations," he said



These notes are then shared with the individual and kept so that we can stay consistent and accountable during future meetings, he added.



Keeping a record of decisions and commitments of his employees helps him convert conversations into actions, he said. "Also having notes means my brain isn't cluttered with details from our last conversation and I can concentrate on making decisions moving forwards."