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Guwahati hotel shooting: Accused sent to 7-day police custody

Tue, 27 October 2026
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A court on Tuesday remanded Ghanakanta Gogoi, accused of gunning down five people and injuring another at a hotel here, to seven days of police custody, a lawyer said.

Gogoi will be produced before the court again on November 3, the lawyer said.

"The honourable court has granted seven days' police custody. At the end of it, Gogoi will be produced before the court on November 3," he said.

Gogoi was arrested soon after the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn on Monday night. 

He was kept at Paltan Bazar police station throughout the day before being produced before the court in the evening.

The police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, while the bereaved family has alleged that the attack was planned and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

According to a police statement, the initial investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the lease and management of Hotel Bilas Inn, owned by the Bharali family and leased to Gogoi.

The family had entered into a five-year lease agreement with Gogoi on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of around Rs 1.8 lakh, the police said. 

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