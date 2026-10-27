Gurugram female biker case: SIT says crash was deliberate

17:26

Biker Shivani Chauhan

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the road rage incident involving biker Shivani Chauhan has concluded that accused Kalyan Baisla deliberately rammed his car into her motorcycle after allegedly misbehaving with her. Police said on Tuesday that all charges in the FIR, including attempt to murder, are likely to remain in the chargesheet.

The incident took place on September 13 and came to light after footage recorded by Shivani’s helmet camera and another biker’s camera circulated on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Shivani, also known as Siya, 27, a resident of Delhi’s Kalkaji, was riding with friends from Golf Course Road towards Extension Road when a man driving a white car allegedly followed the group, made obscene gestures and struck her motorcycle from the side before fleeing. The collision threw her off the bike and sent her skidding across the road.

After his arrest, Baisla reportedly admitted that the collision was his fault but denied deliberately hitting the biker. He claimed he had lost control of the car near a U-turn.

The SIT, however, reached a different conclusion. A senior police officer said the report found that the incident was not accidental but a deliberate act.

“The probe revealed that the accused car driver, Kalyan Baisla, had deliberately rammed his vehicle into the female biker's motorcycle following an act of misbehaviour,” the officer said.

The five-member SIT, headed by ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, recently submitted its findings to the Police Commissioner. The team has also prepared a draft chargesheet, which is expected to be filed in court within a week.

“The SIT has prepared a draft of the charge sheet. The charge sheet will be filed in court within a week, in accordance with the sections of law applied in the FIR,” Sushila said.

Following Shivani’s complaint, Gurugram Police registered an FIR under Sections 78 (physical and digital stalking), 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 109 (attempt to murder), along with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SIT was formed by Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj after the Haryana Commission for Women issued a notice in connection with the case.

Four people were reportedly inside the car at the time of the incident. Baisla and his cousin, Lavnish, were seated in the front.

Gurugram Police arrested the two men in Rajgarh, Rajasthan’s Dausa district, on September 15. Both are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram after their bail pleas were rejected.

-- REDIFF NEWS