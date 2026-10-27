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Guess who is going Down Under?

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Northern Ireland Office/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Northern Ireland Office/Wikimedia Commons
Meghan Markle. 

She is onto her next scripted role since The Suits: Junior MasterChef Australia presenter. 

Once a judge on MasterChef, the Duchess of Sussex has a role in the children's segment of the cooking show. 

The duchess, 45, who is said to be a 'passionate foodie with global influence', will be leaving England to head to Australia for several weeks of shooting on the show. It has not been confirmed if her children Lilibet and Archie will accompany her. 

The Sussexes just returned to England after six years spent in the US, where Meghan had hosted her own, not-so-popular, 'ultimately uncompelling' lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan will be on this kiddy version of MasterChef, with the show's judge Poh Ling Yeow, and the series is expected to go live in 2027.

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