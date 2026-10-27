Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Four new ministers sworn-in in J&K

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
12:41
Image Credit: Umar Ganie for Rediff
Image Credit: Umar Ganie for Rediff
Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kalloo) were sworn in as ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday. All four from the Kashmir valley. 

One sitting minister is likely to be dropped from the council of ministers. 

Former minister and MLA Sagar was first elected to the J&K assembly from Batamaloo seat in Srinagar in 1983, retained the seat in 1987. He later won the polls from Khanyar in 1996, then again in 2024, defeating former deputy Mayor of Srinagar Sheikh Imran.

Mir has represented the Kupwara constituency of north Kashmir thrice. 

Pahalgam MLA Wani and Habbakadal MLA Firdous were sworn in as ministers for the first time.

The earlier strength of the Abdullah-led cabinet was six. As per rules, a cabinet in a UT can be up to 10 per cent of the assembly strength, which is 90 in J&K.

The Congress, which is an ally of the government, has distanced itself from the cabinet and stuck to its stand of not joining the council of ministers until the statehood is restored. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rage over E20 fuel was paid campaign: Gadkari
LIVE! Rage over E20 fuel was paid campaign: Gadkari

MLC votes counted in 4 states; EC suspends UP officials
MLC votes counted in 4 states; EC suspends UP officials

Counting of votes has commenced for Legislative Council seats across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, with significant political implications ahead of upcoming electoral battles. The elections saw varied turnouts and...

India vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: Phillips out for 17; New Zealand 3 down
India vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: Phillips out for 17; New Zealand 3 down

Four ministers from Valley join Omar Abdullah cabinet
Four ministers from Valley join Omar Abdullah cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his council of ministers on Tuesday, swearing in four new faces from the Kashmir valley: Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous, and Altaf Ahmad Wani. This expansion...

17 undertrials escape from TN sub-jail, 4 recaptured
17 undertrials escape from TN sub-jail, 4 recaptured

Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail by faking an epileptic seizure and overpowering guards, with four recaptured and 13 still at large. The incident has sparked a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with...