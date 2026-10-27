Four new ministers sworn-in in J&K

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Image Credit: Umar Ganie for Rediff





Former minister and MLA Sagar was first elected to the J&K assembly from Batamaloo seat in Srinagar in 1983, retained the seat in 1987. He later won the polls from Khanyar in 1996, then again in 2024, defeating former deputy Mayor of Srinagar Sheikh Imran.



Mir has represented the Kupwara constituency of north Kashmir thrice.





Pahalgam MLA Wani and Habbakadal MLA Firdous were sworn in as ministers for the first time.



The earlier strength of the Abdullah-led cabinet was six. As per rules, a cabinet in a UT can be up to 10 per cent of the assembly strength, which is 90 in J&K.



The Congress, which is an ally of the government, has distanced itself from the cabinet and stuck to its stand of not joining the council of ministers until the statehood is restored.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kalloo) were sworn in as ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday. All four from the Kashmir valley.One sitting minister is likely to be dropped from the council of ministers.