First Look: Sai Pallavi as IPS Nithya Reddy in OM - Chapter 1

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Sai Pallavi as IPS Nithya Reddy in OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood





Sai Pallavi has worked with director Rajkumar in Amaran which won the 72nd National Award for 'Best Direction'





-REDIFF MOVIES

Sai Pallavi steps into the role of a police officer in the upcoming Tamil filmThe newly released teaser introduces Sai Pallavi as IPS Nithya Reddy in the action thriller.The film directed by National-award winner Rajkumar Periasamy, also stars Dhanush and Mammootty along with Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.Speaking about Sai Pallavi's association with the film, Shraddha Agarwal, producer at RTake Studios, said, "Sai Pallavi is a wonderful actor, and we've always admired the honesty she brings to her performances. Nithya Reddy is an important character in the film, and we couldn't have asked for a better actor to play the part. It's been a pleasure having her on board, and we're looking forward to audiences seeing her in this role."