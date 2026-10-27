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Fifth escaped prisoner from TN jail nabbed fleeing in auto

Tue, 27 October 2026
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A fifth prisoner who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu was caught by an alert police head constable on Tuesday while trying to flee in an auto-rickshaw, police said.

The undertrial prisoner had boarded the auto some distance from the jail, asking the driver to drop him at Kanavilakku. The driver, unaware of his identity, agreed to take him to the destination.

The journey took an unexpected turn when the driver picked up a woman passenger along the way. A police head constable travelling on a two-wheeler intercepted the auto, recognised the fugitive and directed the driver to take him back to the prison.

The prisoner was among 17 undertrials who overpowered prison guards and escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail late Monday night. The jailbreak triggered a massive manhunt across state borders, while nine prison officials were suspended for alleged negligence. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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