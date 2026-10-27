Drought-hit Maha district to provide free NEET coaching for 200 students

11:50

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Students currently studying in Class 10 at Zilla Parishad high schools and private aided schools in rural areas will be eligible for selection for free NEET, JEE and CET entrance exams coaching soon, Nanded district officials informed.



The district administration will provide free coaching to 200 meritorious students from economically weaker rural families to help them pursue higher education amid financial challenges and drought conditions in Maharashtra.



The students will be eligible for selection through an entrance test to be held in December, after which those clearing the exam will receive structured coaching to prepare for medical, engineering and other professional courses.



The district administration has appealed to eligible students from rural areas to take advantage of the initiative.



-- REDIFF NEWS