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Diljit Dosanjh makes surprise visit to Taj Mahal ahead of concert

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Pic: Courtesy, Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Pic: Courtesy, Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Ahead of his India Aura Tour, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made a surprise visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday.

The singer shared an adorable video capturing glimpses of his visit to one of the Seven Wonders of the World. From posing at different iconic spots to happily waving at his fans, Diljit made the most of his time at the historic monument.

Keeping his style game on point, the singer sported a quirky grey T-shirt paired with a red jacket, baggy blue jeans and his signature white turban, serving effortless cool vibes as he explored the Taj Mahal. 


"WAH TAJ BOLIYE  #wondersoftheworld AURA INDIA TOUR 2026," he posted. 

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set to perform in Delhi on October 30. 

Recently, his upcoming concert made headlines after reports emerged that the Delhi Police had denied permission for his performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, citing security threats, short notice, and festive-season law-and-order commitments.

However, a day later, the Delhi Police granted permission for Diljit's concert. 

The decision came after multiple meetings between Delhi Police officials and the organisers, who presented detailed security plans to address the concerns raised.

BookMyShow also issued a statement confirming that the concert will go ahead as scheduled.

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