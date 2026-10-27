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Did you know what Mughal Emperor Akbar died of?

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Mughal Emperor Akbar. Wikimedia Commons
Mughal Emperor Akbar. Wikimedia Commons
Akbar, the greatest of all Mughal emperors, died of dysentery and severe diarrhea at the age of 63 on October 27, 1605. 

All the potions administered to him by his physicians could not cure his fever, cramps and inability to urinate. He was sick for nearly three weeks before his death.

Akbar was dyslexic and could not read or write. To make up for it, he had books read to him everyday, and had a razor sharp memory.

He ascended the throne aged 13 and ruled for 49 years extending the empire over most of the Indian Subcontinent. He had four capitals -- Agra, Delhi, Lahore and his favourite, Fatehpur Sikri.

He is buried in Agra.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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