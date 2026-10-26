Delhi: 15-20 lawyers booked for 'abusing cops, obstructing official work'

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The lawyers questioned him about the alleged failure to arrest the accused in a case registered on October 21 and allegedly abused police personnel during this confrontation, the complaint stated.



The head constable was later allowed to leave and returned to the police station.

A case has been registered against 15 to 20 lawyers for allegedly misbehaving with police officers, abusing them and obstructing government work at the Shahdara police station, with one of them allegedly attempting to pull the station house officer (SHO) by the hand, officials said on Monday.The incident occurred on October 24 and was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the police station.The case was registered on October 26 following a complaint filed by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gandhi Nagar, Manasvi Vashishth, under Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 224 (threat of injury to a public servant) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the BNS.According to the complaint, the ACP received information on October 24 that Head Constable Amit Malik had been stopped by a group of lawyers at the Karkardooma court complex.