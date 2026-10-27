Cyclone Arnab: IMD warns of winds up to 135 kmph

16:44

Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 125-135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

IMD Bhubaneswar director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone was centred about 380 km south of Gopalpur and was expected to move west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27, before changing direction towards the northwest.

“The cyclone is around 380 km south of Gopalpur. It is likely to move west-northwestwards till the evening of October 27 and then move northwestwards. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, very close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to maintain its intensity at the time of landfall, with maximum sustained wind speed of 125 kmph,” Mohanty said.

On the weather outlook for Odisha, Mohanty forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by intense thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday. She urged people to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

-- REDIFF NEWS