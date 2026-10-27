Cyclone Arnab hurtles towards east coast, heavy rains lash Odisha

11:09

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of Odisha on Tuesday as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab moved closer to the east coast. The IMD has forecast landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast within the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for six Odisha districts — Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri — warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm.

A yellow alert was issued for 16 other districts, where rainfall of 7-11 cm is expected. These include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the cyclone had moved at 22 kmph over the previous six hours. At 5.30 am, it was centred over the Bay of Bengal, around 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The storm is expected to move west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening before changing direction towards the northwest. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.

According to the IMD, the cyclone could make landfall with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state was prepared to deal with the cyclone's impact. Personnel and equipment have been deployed at vulnerable locations, while residents of low-lying areas are being shifted to safer places, he added.

-- REDIFF NEWS