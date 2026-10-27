Cyclone Arnab: 21 flights cancelled at Andhra airports

19:19

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A total of 15 flights have been cancelled for Wednesday, the official said.



At Visakhapatnam airport, 16 flights were cancelled on Tuesday.



In its latest bulletin, the India meteorological department said Cyclone Arnab was over the Bay of Bengal, about 170 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, at 11.30 am.





It was likely to move west-northwestward until evening before crossing the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by Wednesday forenoon.

At least 21 flights were cancelled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports on Tuesday as a very severe cyclonic storm approached the Andhra Pradesh coast, officials said.At Vijayawada airport, five flights were cancelled on Tuesday, including four operated by IndiGo and one by Air India Express, an airport official said.The cancellations affected services to destinations such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, the official said.For Wednesday, IndiGo has cancelled all its 12 flights at Vijayawada airport, while Fly91 has also cancelled flights and Air India has cancelled its morning service to Delhi.