Congo's Ebola outbreak tops 10,000 cases

14:28





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Ebola outbreak in Congo has crossed 10,000 confirmed cases, with nearly half of those infected dying, according to government data released on Tuesday. Health authorities are racing to contain the rapidly spreading disease, which has also been detected in other African countries.Congo's Ministry of Health reported 10,060 confirmed cases, making it the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record and the deadliest in the country's history.Declared in May, the outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which no approved vaccine or specific treatment is available.Efforts to contain the disease have been hampered by armed conflict, poor road connectivity and hostility among residents, fuelled by mistrust and misinformation. Health workers are struggling to convince people to report symptoms and seek medical care in communities that have faced years of violence and repeated disease outbreaks.The scale of the current outbreak is particularly alarming when compared with the West African Ebola epidemic of 2014-2016, which was the largest and deadliest on record, with more than 28,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths. The current outbreak has recorded at least three times as many cases and deaths over a comparable period since its declaration, according to the report.The virus has also spread across a wider area of Africa than in any previous Ebola outbreak, with cases reported in three regions and infections recorded in Kenya and Nigeria. Five countries, including Uganda and France, have reported cases, although neither currently has any active cases, the report said.Weak disease surveillance remains a major concern. In several instances, the initial cases were confirmed only after patients had been experiencing symptoms for some time or had travelled, raising fears that delays in detection could allow the virus to spread further.