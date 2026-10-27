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Chiefs of Nepal, India paramilitary forces to discuss security, cross-border crimes

Tue, 27 October 2026
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The chiefs of Nepal and India's paramilitary forces are set to meet in Kathmandu for two days to discuss cross-border crimes and security, officials said on Tuesday.

The 10th annual coordination meeting between the APF and India's Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), scheduled for October 28-29, will cover security issues, including the movement of third-country nationals and boundary-related matters, a senior APF official said.

The two sides will also discuss human trafficking, cross-border criminal activities and coordination between the forces in border areas.

Narayan Dutta Poudyal, inspector general of the APF, and his Indian counterpart, SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal, will lead their respective delegations at the meeting, officials said.

During his visit, Singhal is expected to pay courtesy calls on Home Minister Sudan Gurung and Home Secretary Kedarnath Sharma and meet other officials.

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