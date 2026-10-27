Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CBI questions journalist Ashutosh Negi in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
20:03
Protestors in Uttarakhand demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari
Protestors in Uttarakhand demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned journalist Ashutosh Negi in connection with alleged involvement of a "VIP" in the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand.

A separate case was registered by the CBI in February against unknown persons for investigating allegations of involvement of a VIP in the 19-year-old's murder and possible tampering of evidence.

Negi, who was among the first to file a plea before the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a CBI probe in the matter and had his plea rejected, was summoned to the CBI headquarters for questioning.

Bhandari, a receptionist with Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was found dead near Rishikesh in September 2022. Resort owner Pulkit Arya and two staff members have been convicted for her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The investigation came after Bhandari's parents requested it and a suggestion from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after videos and audios surfaced on social media alleging the involvement of a VIP.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Minor given stitches under phone torch in UP hospital
LIVE! Minor given stitches under phone torch in UP hospital

Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington
Abhishek Sharma Blows New Zealand Away in Windy Wellington

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century, scoring 113 off 38 balls, as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington, securing the five-match series with two games remaining.

South Asian American voters may dump Trump in midterms
South Asian American voters may dump Trump in midterms

A survey by Indian American Impact reveals that 25% of South Asian Americans who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election plan to support Democratic candidates in the upcoming November 3 midterm elections. Key issues...

Andhra on high alert as very severe cyclone Arnab nears
Andhra on high alert as very severe cyclone Arnab nears

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is set to make landfall on its coast, with extensive evacuations, deployment of medical teams, and stocking of essential supplies underway to minimise damage and ensure...

Will Gadi Eisenkot End Netanyahu's Rule?
Will Gadi Eisenkot End Netanyahu's Rule?

Gadi Eisenkot, a career soldier and leader of the centrist Yashar party, has emerged as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's principal challenger in the upcoming Israeli general election. His campaign is testing whether a leader from...