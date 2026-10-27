CBI questions journalist Ashutosh Negi in Ankita Bhandari murder case

20:03

Protestors in Uttarakhand demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned journalist Ashutosh Negi in connection with alleged involvement of a "VIP" in the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand.A separate case was registered by the CBI in February against unknown persons for investigating allegations of involvement of a VIP in the 19-year-old's murder and possible tampering of evidence.Negi, who was among the first to file a plea before the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a CBI probe in the matter and had his plea rejected, was summoned to the CBI headquarters for questioning.Bhandari, a receptionist with Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was found dead near Rishikesh in September 2022. Resort owner Pulkit Arya and two staff members have been convicted for her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.The investigation came after Bhandari's parents requested it and a suggestion from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after videos and audios surfaced on social media alleging the involvement of a VIP.