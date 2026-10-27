Bound to be tamasha when my book's out, posts Sonia

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has hinted that the release of her memoir next month could stir up controversy, saying with a smile that there is bound to be some "tamasha" now that she is getting a chance to tell her own story.In her second post on X since joining the platform last week, Gandhi shared a fresh video offering a glimpse of her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which is scheduled for release on November 10."There's bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my 'story', now it's my turn," the former Congress president wrote.In the 1-minute-28-second clip, Gandhi is seen leafing through the pages of her memoir before wondering aloud whether she should reveal everything."I don't know if I should tell the whole story," she says in the video. She then begins recalling the time her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was asked to take up the post, adding that she was completely opposed to the idea before trailing off.Gandhi says much has been written about her over the years, but not all of it has been accurate. Some accounts, she feels, were either invented or exaggerated. Through her memoir, she wants to set down her own version of events and explain what actually happened.She acknowledges that the book may change how some people see her, for better or worse."People have different views, some people may change their view about me. Some people's view may become worse but that is what it is, that is what happens when you write a book, or when you are in public life. There is bound to be a 'tamasha' as you say it here," she says.Gandhi's first post on X, shared on Saturday, recalled her late husband, describing Rajiv as a gentle and very good-looking man. The post featured memories of their life together.She made her Instagram debut last Thursday with posts about the memoir, describing it as a "story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong". Until recently, Gandhi had largely used the Congress party's social media handle to share video statements, letters and other messages intended for public release.The memoir's publication in India had been uncertain for some time. Last month, HarperCollins India announced that it would release Belonging: A Journey of Love on November 10, following an impasse between Gandhi's representatives and Penguin Random House India (PRHI), which had initially been expected to publish the book.The dispute drew attention after reports emerged of differences over proposed editorial changes to the manuscript. Several Congress leaders raised concerns about press freedom and alleged government pressure, with some claiming that Penguin India had faced pressure to remove passages concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China's occupation of Indian territory during the Modi government's tenure.PRHI said it had been "really keen" to publish the memoir and described the acquisition as "hard-won". However, it eventually withdrew, citing a "stalemate over a particular issue".The publisher denied facing any external pressure but declined to disclose the precise nature of the disagreement, citing confidentiality obligations and its agreement with the author.Belonging begins with Gandhi's childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, before tracing her journey to Cambridge, where she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965.The book recounts their marriage and her introduction to her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi. It also describes her gradual adjustment to life in India, from learning Hindi and wearing saris to becoming familiar with Indian food and customs.The memoir also revisits the tragedies that profoundly affected the Gandhi family, including the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.